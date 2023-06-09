New manager named for Ogdensburg airport

(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg International Airport has a new manager.

The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority, which owns the airport, named Charlie Garrelts to the post.

He starts his new job on Monday. He replaces Stephanie Saracco, who retired in September.

Garrelts received a bachelor of science in aviation management and a master of public administration from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.

His most recent experience in airport operations was at Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas.

“Mr. Garrelts’ education and experience make him well qualified to manage the Ogdensburg International Airport,” OBPA executive director Steven Lawrence said. “We are excited to have Mr. Garrelts’ knowledge and experience on board our airport team to support continued development of the airport so it can reach its full potential.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown lawn
Brown lawns: water them or not?
Family members say Joshua Womack, a father of five, has died after he was struck by a...
Rollerblader dies after crash with semi, leaves behind 5 children, family says
Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
Hannah Makuch and Corey Decker
Friendly competition over GPA comes to end for Carthage seniors
A photo taken from surveillance video shows two dirt bikes. If you recognize the person on the...
Can you identify the dirt bike driver on the right?

Latest News

Town of Croghan barn fire
New York's congressional districts after a court-appointed expert redrew the districts...
Lawsuit seeking new congressional lines for NY could have national political implications
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: State Route 56 in South Colton
Brew at the Zoo
1st Brew at the Zoo for the season is today