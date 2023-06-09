New manager named for Ogdensburg airport

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg International Airport has a new manager.

The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority, which owns the airport, named Charlie Garrelts to the post.

He starts his new job on Monday. He replaces Stephanie Saracco, who retired in September.

Garrelts received a bachelor of science in aviation management and a master of public administration from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.

His most recent experience in airport operations was at Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas.

“Mr. Garrelts’ education and experience make him well qualified to manage the Ogdensburg International Airport,” OBPA executive director Steven Lawrence said. “We are excited to have Mr. Garrelts’ knowledge and experience on board our airport team to support continued development of the airport so it can reach its full potential.”

