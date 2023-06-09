North country air is improving

Friday AM weather
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be cloudy with some rain and cool temperatures.

For today, there aren’t any air quality alerts from Canadian wildfire smoke. That could change day by day.

Places in central and western New York, as well as the Southern Tier and Pennsylvania, are still under air quality warnings.

In the north country, we’ll have rain off and on and highs in the mid-60s. There’s a chance of thunder showers late in the day.

There’s a 30% chance of rain on Saturday. It will be partly sunny with highs around 70.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

There’s an 80% chance of rain on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Rain is likely both Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and highs around 70.

