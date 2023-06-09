Nursing home plants trees in memory of workers’ loved ones

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Tree plantings at a Carthage nursing home will remember 2 people whose family members work at the facility.

The 2 trees were planted Friday in the courtyard of Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on West Street.

Two plaques were placed there too. One is dedicated to 31-year-old Zachary Montgomery; the other to 59-year-old David Graham.

Both men have families who are long-term employees of Carthage Center.

Barry Klinger, who ran the ceremony and is the center’s administrator, says he hopes the trees will help keep the men’s memory alive.

“It’s very nice. It’s something that will live on. It’s a living memory. It’s something where after I’m long gone, they’re long gone, the trees and everything will still be here for people to remember and see and add to it,” he said.

Klinger says the ceremony is also Carthage Center’s way of giving back to those longstanding employees who lost their loved ones.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.