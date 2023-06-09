PHCS, NNCS runners hading to state

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Parishville-Hopkinton is sending more than its boys’ baseball team to states this weekend.

They are also sending two runners to participate in the New York State Track and Field Championships at Middletown High School.

P-H student-athletes Sharon Colbert and Allie Snell are part of Norwood-Norfolk’s track merger and will join Rachel Hewey and Madison Carista in running the 3200-meter relay.

It will be a busy weekend for Colbert, who also qualified to run individually in the 1500 meters and 3000 meters.

“State meet is spread over two days,” she said, “so I have my 3000-meter race, like, Friday night, and then I have the 1500 and 4 by 800 Saturday, so it’s not, like, all in one day, so I can handle all three.”

