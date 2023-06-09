Sackets eatery in statewide spotlight

The Sandwich Bar in Sackets Harbor will be featured on a YouTube show that highlights eateries...
The Sandwich Bar in Sackets Harbor will be featured on a YouTube show that highlights eateries from across the state.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - A Sackets Harbor sandwich shop is serving up some content for a statewide food series.

The Sandwich Bar will be featured on the YouTube show “The Empire Plate,” where host Bill Vinci travels across New York to try out local restaurants and eateries.

We caught up with the crew before the episode was filmed Wednesday.

Owner Jamie Hubbard says she was delighted to get the call and is ready to show what Sackets has to offer.

“The staff and I have been talking about what sandwiches we want to showcase,” she said. “We also want to showcase our root beer float, our ice cream chocolate chip sandwich. We’re a sandwich place so why not serve ice cream sandwiches, homemade.”

Hubbard says the episode should be out in a few weeks.

