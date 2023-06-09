Sackets eatery in statewide spotlight

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - A Sackets Harbor sandwich shop is serving up some content for a statewide food series.

The Sandwich Bar will be featured on the YouTube show “The Empire Plate,” where host Bill Vinci travels across New York to try out local restaurants and eateries.

We caught up with the crew before the episode was filmed Wednesday.

Owner Jamie Hubbard says she was delighted to get the call and is ready to show what Sackets has to offer.

“The staff and I have been talking about what sandwiches we want to showcase,” she said. “We also want to showcase our root beer float, our ice cream chocolate chip sandwich. We’re a sandwich place so why not serve ice cream sandwiches, homemade.”

Hubbard says the episode should be out in a few weeks.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.