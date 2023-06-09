Shootin’ Trap for Trips to benefit VTC

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage Rod and Gun Club will again host the Shootin’ Trap for Trips Annual 50 Bird Shoot fundraiser to benefit the Volunteer Transportation Center.

The VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the event. Watch his interview above.

The shoot will be held at the club located at 4500 Cold Spring Park Road in Carthage on Saturday, July 23.

Prizes this year include Top Gun, AA, A, B, C, D, Junior, Sub Junior, Ladies, Veteran and Team. High school trap team participants are invited to compete in this event.

Individuals 11 years and younger, however, are prohibited from shooting, by Amateur Trapshooting Association standards.

The cost to enter the shoot is $25 per person, with registration beginning at 8 a.m. the day of the event. Sign-ups will conclude at 1 p.m. Food and refreshments will be available during the day.

Monetary and in-kind donation sponsors are being sought.

Those interested in playing or becoming a sponsor may call 315-303-2590, send an email to foundation@volunteertransportation.org or visit www.volunteertransportationcenter.org.

