Some more smoke this weekend

By Kris Hudson
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain showers will come to an end by midnight as lows drop into the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday will feature cloudy skies in the morning with a 40% of showers in the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to around 70.

Sunday highs will be in the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

Monday we will see a 90% of showers and thunderstorms move through. At this time it’s unclear when the front will move trough on Monday.

Tuesday highs will be in the lower 70s with some more rain showers.

Wednesday highs will stay in the upper 60s with a 70% of showers.

