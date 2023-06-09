Stefanik: Trump indictment ‘illegal & unprecedented’

Congresswomen Elise Stefanik spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in March and...
Congresswomen Elise Stefanik spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in March and gave her backing to Donald Trump for reelection in 2024.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - Rep. Elise Stefanik released a statement overnight on Donald’s Trump indictment on charges related to the former president’s handling of classified documents.

Stefanik, who represents a large portion of the north country, continued her full-throated support of Trump, and said the indictment was politically motivated.

“The American people are smart and understand this is the epitome of the illegal and unprecedented weaponization of the federal government against Joe Biden’s leading opponent, President Donald J. Trump,” she said. “The radical Far Left will stop at nothing to interfere with the 2024 election in order to prop up the catastrophic presidency and desperate campaign of Joe Biden.”

Her full statement is below:

“The exact same day that the FBI is forced to turn over to Congress absolutely damning and credible allegations regarding Joe Biden’s illegal, egregious, and treasonous corruption, Joe Biden weaponizes his Department of Justice to indict Donald Trump. The American people are smart and understand this is the epitome of the illegal and unprecedented weaponization of the federal government against Joe Biden’s leading opponent, President Donald J. Trump. The radical Far Left will stop at nothing to interfere with the 2024 election in order to prop up the catastrophic presidency and desperate campaign of Joe Biden.

“I am committed to ending the corrupt political weaponization of our federal government, cutting out the rot in these agencies, and holding government officials accountable for their endless illegal witch hunt against President Trump. In 2024, we will vote like this country has never seen before and we will elect President Trump back to the White House to Save America.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown lawn
Brown lawns: water them or not?
Family members say Joshua Womack, a father of five, has died after he was struck by a...
Rollerblader dies after crash with semi, leaves behind 5 children, family says
A photo taken from surveillance video shows two dirt bikes. If you recognize the person on the...
Can you identify the dirt bike driver on the right?
Hannah Makuch and Corey Decker
Friendly competition over GPA comes to end for Carthage seniors
Power lifter John Tyler is making a name for himself in bench pressing.
North country power lifter is a force on the bench press

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
North country air is improving
The Sandwich Bar in Sackets Harbor will be featured on a YouTube show that highlights eateries...
Sackets eatery in statewide spotlight
Friday AM weather
WWNY 4-story apartment building to be located near Watertown Post Office