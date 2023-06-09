Stefanik: Trump indictment ‘illegal & unprecedented’

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - Rep. Elise Stefanik released a statement overnight on Donald’s Trump indictment on charges related to the former president’s handling of classified documents.

Stefanik, who represents a large portion of the north country, continued her full-throated support of Trump, and said the indictment was politically motivated.

“The American people are smart and understand this is the epitome of the illegal and unprecedented weaponization of the federal government against Joe Biden’s leading opponent, President Donald J. Trump,” she said. “The radical Far Left will stop at nothing to interfere with the 2024 election in order to prop up the catastrophic presidency and desperate campaign of Joe Biden.”

Her full statement is below:

"I am committed to ending the corrupt political weaponization of our federal government, cutting out the rot in these agencies, and holding government officials accountable for their endless illegal witch hunt against President Trump. In 2024, we will vote like this country has never seen before and we will elect President Trump back to the White House to Save America."

“I am committed to ending the corrupt political weaponization of our federal government, cutting out the rot in these agencies, and holding government officials accountable for their endless illegal witch hunt against President Trump. In 2024, we will vote like this country has never seen before and we will elect President Trump back to the White House to Save America.”

