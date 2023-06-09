Taxpayers are missing out on more than $1 billion in refunds

The IRS is letting people know, if you think you're owed, you have until July 17 to submit a...
The IRS is letting people know, if you think you're owed, you have until July 17 to submit a tax return to claim your refund.(Quoteinspector / CC BY-ND 4.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You could have some money coming to you, but you’ll need to act quickly.

The Internal Revenue Service is trying to track down 1.5 million people who are owed their share of unclaimed tax refunds.

That’s $1.4 billion worth of refunds from income tax year 2019.

The IRS is letting people know, if you think you’re owed, you have until July 17 to submit a tax return to claim your refund.

If you don’t make the deadline, the government keeps the money.

Normally, filing after the April deadline comes with penalties, but because of the pandemic, the IRS extended the deadline for 2019 income taxes over three years to July 2023.

By the way, the average median refund for tax year 2019 was $893.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown lawn
Brown lawns: water them or not?
Family members say Joshua Womack, a father of five, has died after he was struck by a...
Rollerblader dies after crash with semi, leaves behind 5 children, family says
A photo taken from surveillance video shows two dirt bikes. If you recognize the person on the...
Can you identify the dirt bike driver on the right?
Hannah Makuch and Corey Decker
Friendly competition over GPA comes to end for Carthage seniors
Power lifter John Tyler is making a name for himself in bench pressing.
North country power lifter is a force on the bench press

Latest News

After capturing the Section III title, the Indian River girls' lacrosse team sets its sights on...
Lady Warriors faces tough competition in state final four
FILE - GM joins Ford in shifting its electric vehicles to work with about 12,000 of Tesla's...
GM’s electric vehicles will gain access to Tesla’s vast charging network
Two people are being sought for getting too close to a bison calf.
2 national park visitors accused of interfering with bison calf
The Minna Anthony Common Nature Center was founded to continue the legacy of a nature...
Minna Anthony Common: A nature preservation pioneer
Police lights
Man charged with drug possession following traffic stop