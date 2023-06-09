Wayne F. LaPlatney, 83, of Carthage

Wayne F. LaPlatney 83, died peacefully on Thursday evening, June 8, 2023, at the Carthage Area Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Wayne F. LaPlatney 83, died peacefully on Thursday evening, June 8, 2023, at the Carthage Area Hospital.

His burial will be held privately by his family in the Hillside Cemetery in Champion, New York.

Wayne was born in Carthage, NY on November 13, 1939, to the late William F. & Barbara (Elmer) LaPlatney. He graduated from Harrisville High School in 1957 and he graduated from Mohawk Valley Technical School.

He later enlisted in the United States Army in 1963 and served proudly from 1963-1965, then served in the Army Reserves from 1965-1969. He started at St. Regis Paper Mill Co. in 1965, as a Paymaster until his early retirement in 1996. During his retirement, he worked at Fort Drum until 2001.

Wayne married Cynthia Fletcher in August of 1963. She passed away in November of 2001. He then married Marabella Stafford in September 2003. She passed away in 2011.

He is survived by his children, Candace (Robert) Marshall, Gregory (Theresa) LaPlatney, and Maurice (Deana) LaPlatney, all of Florida; he is also survived by many stepchildren; Jane, Tina, Amy, and Scott. Also surviving are his siblings, Jack (Marshia) LaPlatney of Harrisville, Eleanor Queary, Carthage; Robert (Carolynn) LaPlatney, Carthage; Linda (Jack) Blanchard of Natural Bridge.

Wayne was a past director of the 4 River Valleys Historical Society, a past member of the Carthage Lodge #1762 BPOE, Secretary to Orient Lodge # 238 of Copenhagen, a lifelong member of the Masons, and a member of the Mouldy Pond Hunting Club in Harrisville, NY, and the Pomona Grange #5 in Jefferson County.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619.

To leave a message of sympathy for Mr. LaPlatney’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

