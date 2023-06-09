Widow plans to sue NYS over husband’s death in Lewis County snowmobile crash

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The widow of a man killed in a Lewis County snowmobile crash plans to sue New York state over her husband’s death.

The first step has been taken for a lawsuit in what’s called a “notice of intention to file claim” in the February death of 49-year-old Dean Beck of Spencerport.

On February 26, state police said Beck failed to negotiate a curve while traveling south on the Potter Road snowmobile trail in the town of Osceola shortly before 9 p.m.

The snowmobile went off the trail, traveled down a steep embankment, and struck a tree. Beck was thrown from the machine. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Beck’s widow, Sarah, is being represented by the law firm of Finkelstein & Partners in her case against the state.

The firm filed the notice with the state attorney general’s office in May, saying the fatal crash was a “result of the negligence, wantonness, recklessness and carelessness” of the state of New York.

Among other things, the document claims the state failed to:

properly groom and maintain the trail

post signs warning snowmobilers of the “excessively sharp curve”

have adequate guards and barriers to prevent snowmobilers from going over the embankment

The document says the claim is for wrongful death as well as medical, funeral and burial expenses - “the exact extent of same are unknown at this time.”

7 News has reached out to the attorney general’s office for comment.

