Widow plans to sue NYS over husband’s death in Lewis County snowmobile crash
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The widow of a man killed in a Lewis County snowmobile crash plans to sue New York state over her husband’s death.
The first step has been taken for a lawsuit in what’s called a “notice of intention to file claim” in the February death of 49-year-old Dean Beck of Spencerport.
On February 26, state police said Beck failed to negotiate a curve while traveling south on the Potter Road snowmobile trail in the town of Osceola shortly before 9 p.m.
The snowmobile went off the trail, traveled down a steep embankment, and struck a tree. Beck was thrown from the machine. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Beck’s widow, Sarah, is being represented by the law firm of Finkelstein & Partners in her case against the state.
The firm filed the notice with the state attorney general’s office in May, saying the fatal crash was a “result of the negligence, wantonness, recklessness and carelessness” of the state of New York.
Among other things, the document claims the state failed to:
- properly groom and maintain the trail
- post signs warning snowmobilers of the “excessively sharp curve”
- have adequate guards and barriers to prevent snowmobilers from going over the embankment
The document says the claim is for wrongful death as well as medical, funeral and burial expenses - “the exact extent of same are unknown at this time.”
7 News has reached out to the attorney general’s office for comment.
