Bridge is one step closer to being renamed for fallen firefighter

fallen Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse
fallen Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALBANY, NEW YORK (WWNY) - A bridge in the Town of Orleans is one signature away from being renamed in honor of fallen Watertown city firefighter Peyton Morse.

District 116th Assemblyman Scott Gray announced his bill passed in the New York State Assembly on Friday that would designate a portion of State Route 180 that crosses the Chaumont River from the Town of Orleans Library to LaFargeville Central School the “Firefighter Peyton L. S. Morse Memorial Highway”.

Morse suffered a medical emergency while training at the New York State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls on March 3, 2021.

This follows in line with a similar bill in the New York State Senate that 49th District Senator Mark Walczyk has already gotten approved.

Now, it goes to Governor Kathy Hochul’s desk for final consideration.

“This highway being named after Peyton will inspire all who travel it to emulate Peyton’s selfless dedication to service. Peyton has left a lasting mark on the Watertown Fire Department and the North Country community as a whole,” said Gray.

