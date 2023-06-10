A celebration of all things Allis-Chambers in Madrid this weekend

TOWN OF MADRID, New York (WWNY) -More than 100 vintage tractors from across the country turned up for a Gathering of the Orange at the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum.

They have small tractors, large tractors, really old tractors and pretty much everything in between at this celebration of all things Allis-Chalmers.

“Anybody with an orange Allis-Chalmers tractor I think has a really good passion and they just love the color,” said Marcus Walldroff, tractor enthusiast.

Although Aliss-Chalmers went under in the 1980s, time hasn’t stifled folks’ love of the company and its tractors still see widespread use.

“My brother and his son took the winter and restored that. It’s still being used on our farm today,” said Waldroff.

Other attendees did more than make restorations. They are showing off tractors of their own design like Miss Alice the Charmer.

“It’s different. It’s the only one here like this. Front end is lower. The rear end is switched, and it goes good,” said Ally Amell, tractor designer.

But folks have the chance to do more than just look. Vendors are selling parts so enthusiasts can make repairs to their own tractors and there are plenty of activities for kids.

“I just hope people come out and enjoy the hospitality,” said Alan Garrand, event coordinator.

Garrand and his wife have been working for 15 years to bring the GOTO to Madrid and that work has finally paid off.

“In this part of the country to have more than 100 pieces of equipment here. The Canadian representation from Ontario and Quebec as well as the 18-20 states that have come. Very happy,” said Garrand.

If you missed out on Saturday’s festivities, take a trip down on Sunday. The event will open its doors at 8:00 a.m.

