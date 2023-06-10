Civil War veterans honored in Lewis County

A tombstone dedicated to a Civil War veteran at Lowville's Rural Cemetery
A tombstone dedicated to a Civil War veteran at Lowville's Rural Cemetery(wwny)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - 3 graves in Lowville’s Rural Cemetery that have been unmarked for decades were dedicated to local veterans this afternoon.

The Sons and Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War and the Lowville American Legion Post 162 conducted a headstone dedication ceremony for Clark Taft Van Valkenberg, James Nolan Jr and Albert Loffler.

In particular, Van Valkenberg was the last Civil War soldier from Lowville.

The ceremony’s organizer says they have been doing research for almost a decade to find all civil war veterans buried in Lewis County, making sure they get the recognition they deserve.

“In my mind, they are truly the greatest generation in our country because they saved our union. They kept our country together and that is what the whole Civil War was really about. Keeping the union together. Preserving it like our founding fathers intended,” said Jeffrey French, event organizer.

French says there are more than 2,000 Civil War veterans they have identified in the county that they are working to get headstones for.

He says they are also looking to go through the same process in Jefferson County.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowmobile accident
Widow plans to sue NYS over husband’s death in Lewis County snowmobile crash
Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
Police lights
Man charged with drug possession following traffic stop
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Colton Community Church
Colton congregation ‘split right down the middle’ forms new church

Latest News

fallen Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse
Bridge is one step closer to being renamed for fallen firefighter
Gathering of the Orange at the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum
A celebration of all things Allis-Chambers in Madrid this weekend
Pillar Point cottage fire
Pillar Point cottage a total loss following fire
United States Army Fort Drum sign
Minor training incident on Fort Drum sends 4 soldiers to hospital.