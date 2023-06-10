Friday Sports: IR Girls’ Lacrosse, Parishville Hopkinton Baseball seasons come to a close

CORTLAND, New York (WWNY) - The Indian River Lady Warriors were looking to punch their ticket to the Girls’ State Class C Lacrosse Championship Friday afternoon at SUNY Cortland, where they squared off against Bayport-Blue Point in the State Class C Semifinals.

The Lady Warriors entered the game as winners of 14 straight, taking on an undefeated Bayport-Blue Point squad.

Indian River strikes first when Michaela Delles dents the back of the net to put the Lady Warriors up 1-0.

Moments later, it was Delles on the doorstep increasing the Indian River lead to 2-0.

Tied at 2, Bayport-Blue Point took the lead when Julia Fusco scored off the free position: 3-2 Bayport-Blue Point.

With the score 6-2 Bayport-Blue Point, Delles notches the natural hat trick and Indian River trailed 6-4 at the half.

In the 2nd half, Bayport-Blue Point scores 8 unanswered goals to pull away in this one.

Indian River’s only goal in the 2nd half came from Ravan Marsell who had 2 goals on the day.

Bayport-Blue Point beats Indian River 14-5. The Lady Warriors end a record setting season with a 19-3 record.

Turning to the baseball diamond, the Panthers of Parishville Hopkinton met Northstar Christian in the State Class D Baseball Semifinals at SUNY Broome.

At the top of the 1st, Northstar Christian strikes as AJ Micthell gets a base hit to center field for 2 runs: 2-0 as the runner was caught at the plate.

Still in the 1st, Andrew Mitchell hits a shot to short that is misplayed and 2 more runs score: 4-0 Northstar Christian after a half inning.

At the bottom of the 2nd, on a wild pitch Jordan Snell scores: 4-1.

Later in the inning, it was Nate Phippen with a base hit to right center, driving in Julian Wenzel and cutting the lead to 4-2.

Then it was Brayden Cutler dribbler down the 1st base line: 4-3.

Still in the 2nd, it was Avery Zenger to Trent Briggs scores from 3rd, tying the game at 4.

At the bottom of the 3rd, it was Wenzel with a base hit to center and Jordan Snell comes in to put the Panthers up 5-4.

At the top of the 5th, Dom Kurmis hopped over the 2nd baseman and 2 runs score: 6-5 Northstar Christian.

At the top of the 6th, Micah Schwadererhit to run scores: 7-5.

At the bottom of the 6th, off a dropped 3rd strike, John Snell tries to come home but is called out and thrown out of the game. On the same play, Ryan Griffith is thrown out at 3rd, ending the inning.

Luke Phippen grounds out to end it.

Northstar Christian goes on to beat the Panthers 7-5.

Speaking of the Spirits, the team will play it’s first ever home game Saturday night at the Town of Alexandria Municipal Arena, hosting the Paper City Oaks with the game set to start at 8 p.m.

The Spirits will have 4 total home contests in 2023, and team owner and general manager Nate Jobson says they will have a number of promotions for fans throughout the year, including Saturday night.

”Instead of paying regular admission, what we’re doing is we’re having a fundraising raffle. It’s $10, it enters you into a drawing to win one of three prizes. 12 and under is actually free, so for the 12-year-olds, we’re actually still going to give them a 50/50 ticket. We’re gonna draw 2 of them at halftime and then they’re gonna come out and compete for a brand new stick,” said Jobson.

The Watertown Red and Black are home for a 2nd straight week, hosting the Charlotte Colonials in a Gridiron Developmental Football League contest at George Ashcraft Field Saturday night with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

The Red and Black will be looking to bounce back from a 31-9 loss to the Syracuse Strong last week, dropping the Red and Black record to 2-1 on the season.

In order to do that, Red and Black Offensive Coordinator Jerry Levine says the offense has to limit untimely turnovers.

”That’s been our biggest problem all year. We’ve just tried to force the ball in to our receivers, we’ve thrown into coverage a few times. We didn’t do that last year, but it goes back to the fact that we haven’t had our whole team practice together. Jason lives in New Jersey, he’s been coming up, he gets here when he can. For continuity and consistency with your receiving core and your quarterback and your timing you need everybody here. That’s been a big problem,” said Offensive Coordinator Jerry Levine.

