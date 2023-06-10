Man charged with stalking and harassing Taylor Swift; accused of threatening singer

Mitchell Taebel, 36, has been arrested and charged with stalking and harassing singer Taylor...
Mitchell Taebel, 36, has been arrested and charged with stalking and harassing singer Taylor Swift.(LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (CNN) - An Indiana man has been arrested and charged with stalking and harassing singer Taylor Swift.

Mitchell Taebel, 36, is accused of sending the singer, her management and those close to her threatening messages from March to May of this year.

According to court documents, the 36-year-old also traveled from Indiana to Swift’s home in Nashville, Tennessee, in May and was escorted off the property.

Authorities said the 36-year-old later went to Nissan Stadium where Swift was performing that night. He was removed from the stadium after being recognized by security.

An affidavit states Taebel violated a temporary restraining order requested by Swift’s management team.

He was booked into the Laporte County Jail last week on charges of stalking, intimidation, invasion of privacy and harassment.

A $15,000 bond has been set for the stalking charge, according to authorities.

Taebel’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 27.

