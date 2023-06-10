Minor training incident on Fort Drum sends 4 soldiers to hospital.

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - According to Fort Drum officials, four 10th Mountain Division Soldiers were driving a Humvee in the training area on post at 1:15 a.m. when the vehicle rolled on its side.

All 4 soldiers were taken to Carthage Area Hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicle has since been recovered and training continues.

The incident is under investigation.

