Minor training incident on Fort Drum sends 4 soldiers to hospital.

United States Army Fort Drum sign
United States Army Fort Drum sign
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - According to Fort Drum officials, four 10th Mountain Division Soldiers were driving a Humvee in the training area on post at 1:15 a.m. when the vehicle rolled on its side.

All 4 soldiers were taken to Carthage Area Hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicle has since been recovered and training continues.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowmobile accident
Widow plans to sue NYS over husband’s death in Lewis County snowmobile crash
Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
Colton Community Church
Colton congregation ‘split right down the middle’ forms new church
Police lights
Man charged with drug possession following traffic stop
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says

Latest News

WWNY Blast from the Past: our live report as Funnycide runs for Triple Crown in 2003
WWNY Colton congregation ‘split right down the middle’ forms new church
WWNY Nursing home plants trees in memory of workers’ loved ones
WWNY State’s legislative session ends...sort of