Minor training incident on Fort Drum sends 4 soldiers to hospital.
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - According to Fort Drum officials, four 10th Mountain Division Soldiers were driving a Humvee in the training area on post at 1:15 a.m. when the vehicle rolled on its side.
All 4 soldiers were taken to Carthage Area Hospital with minor injuries.
The vehicle has since been recovered and training continues.
The incident is under investigation.
