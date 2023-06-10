Pillar Point cottage a total loss following fire

Pillar Point cottage fire
Pillar Point cottage fire(wwny)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PILLAR POINT, New York (WWNY) - A seasonal cottage on Pillar Point is a total loss following an early morning fire.

Debris is all that remains of a cottage on Fire Road 1737 off County Route 59.

Town of Brownville Fire Chief Ryan McIntosh tells 7 News crews responded to the scene just before 7 a.m. to find the entire structure up in flames.

He says they were able to control the blaze quickly which helped to keep it from spreading to nearby cottages.

No one was home at the time and the property owner told fire crews no one has stayed there since March.

Mcintosh says Jefferson County fire investigators are still looking into an official cause, but they believe it may be electrical in nature.

