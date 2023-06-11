Clayton Food and Wine Festival draws crowds

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Organizers say they are happy with this year’s turnout at The Great New York State Food and Wine Festival in Clayton.

The event, hosted in the Cerow Recreation Park Arena, brings in more than 70 food and wine producers from across the state.

Officials with the Clayton Chamber of Commerce say it is a great way to kick off the summer season, allowing people from the tri-county region and beyond to see what is being offered in their own backyards.

“For the most part, everything is about the same. Just trying to keep the same formula that has been working the last couple of years going and give people a taste of what New York has to offer. We are happy to host it. We have a good venue for it, we’re excited and I know people like coming up here. We are so grateful that we can hold them,” said Mike Hooson, Clayton Chamber of Commerce.

Hooson says the event also helps to bring in people from outside the area to experience everything Clayton has to offer, including downtown shops and landmarks.

