I Love Our River Day along the St. Lawrence River

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Local organizations were hard at work beautifying Alexandria Bay to make sure tourists continue to flock there.

Dumping out the trash are Robin and Pat Moran. They have been part of Save the River’s annual “I Love Our River” cleanup day for years.

Robin says keeping the river clean is a family tradition.

“My dad is from here, and he brought me here so by him teaching me the ways of the river, I try to just respect it and follow in his footsteps, " said Robin Moran.

Pat Moran says the St. Lawrence River deserves to be taken care of.

“This is still kind of a hidden jewel in the northern New York area, and we want to keep it beautiful, and I think we are doing a pretty good job at it right now,” said Pat Moran.

Some like Peter Whitmore were diving into the water to look for trash.

He says the water is clear enough to spot bottles, plastic and other trash. Some dating decades back.

“We found some bottles we think from around the 1950′s and 1960′s that obviously have been there for years and years, got covered and we were able to unearth them today just because of disturbance, weather, or something. There’s always a surprise,” said Whitmore.

Those helping clean up say although they found bottles, plastic and trash alongside, and in the river, they say there is less trash than last year.

“It must mean that both adults and kids who are using the river are paying attention in caring more, but obviously we’re still finding things, lots of fishing gear, big buckets, etc,” said Janet Burrow, volunteer.

Save the River Executive Director John Peach says it’s initiatives like these that keep the river shoreline clean, and eco-friendly.

“It’s important to get this material, especially the plastics out of the river before it breaks down any further because if it breaks down to micro plastics and small pieces, the birds will eat it, the fish will eat it,” said Peach.

Those with the Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce say a clean river is also good for tourism season.

“Everybody knows how beautiful the St Lawrence is. Boldt castle, you have a lot of nice little shops and restaurants locally, so it’s nice to maintain that for the public and tourism,” said Ashley Carlos, Executive Director, Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Helping to make this vacation destination a sustainable one for years to come.

