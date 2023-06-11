Family escapes unharmed from Town of Rodman fire

TOWN OF RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County Fire officials believe an outdoor wood boiler may have caused a Town of Rodman home to go up in flames.

Rodman Fire Chief Josh Main tells 7NEWS that crews were dispatched for reports of a structure fire at 19943 Minkler Road around 1:30 a.m.

Once on scene, Main says crews found the home engulfed in flames and it took more than hour to get it under control.

Main says the family was home at the time, but they were able to get out unharmed.

Crews were called back a 2nd time later in the morning for reports of a rekindle but were able to put out the small fire quickly.

The home has been deemed a total loss. The investigation continues.

