6 Morristown students come down with hand, foot and mouth disease

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Six cases of hand, foot and mouth disease have been reported among students in the Morristown Central School District.

School officials say the first three cases were discovered at the beginning of the month followed by more last week.

All of the cases are in younger elementary school students.

“The incubation period really happens for about three to six days and that’s when you can be infectious as well. You might be asymptomatic and still have hand, foot, and mouth disease though. It could spread through a classroom, a pre-K, daycare, or an elementary classroom,” said Jolene Munger, director of the St. Lawrence County Department of Public Health.

The viral infection’s symptoms include fever, mouth ulcers, and blister-like skin rashes.

Munger says that the virus can be spread through sneezing, coughing, touching, or kissing.

The best way to limit the spread of the virus is good hygiene.

“The biggest thing to remember with this is to make sure you are constantly washing your hands and to teach your children how to properly wash their hands and wash them often,” said Munger.

Another thing that will help mitigate cases in school is to teach children to cover their mouths and noses when they cough or sneeze.

Munger says if a child is experiencing fever-like symptoms, or has a rash or sore throat, a healthcare provider should be contacted.

