Biden to host college sports champions at White House

FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen...
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2023. Biden will be joined by second gentleman Douglas Emhoff in welcoming college champions to the White House.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will host College Athlete Day on the White House’s South Lawn on Monday, celebrating several women’s and men’s NCAA champion teams from the 2022-2023 season.

Among the teams expected at the event are volleyball, ice hockey and track & field collegiate champions.

It is a tradition for the president to host sports teams at the White House. He hosted the NCAA basketball women’s champions Louisiana State University and men’s champions University of Connecticut in a ceremony late last month.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colton Community Church
Colton congregation ‘split right down the middle’ forms new church
United States Army Fort Drum sign
Minor training incident on Fort Drum sends 4 soldiers to hospital.
Snowmobile accident
Widow plans to sue NYS over husband’s death in Lewis County snowmobile crash
Home is a total loss following a fire at 19943 Minkler Road
Family escapes unharmed from Town of Rodman fire
Brown lawn
Brown lawns: water them or not?

Latest News

Brian Webb
Russell man accused of trespassing & burglary
FILE - The logo of JPMorgan bank is pictured at the new French headquarters of JP Morgan bank,...
JPMorgan reaches settlement with victims of Jeffrey Epstein
After interstate closure, drivers in Philly brace for travel chaos
Brent Mossow
Man accused of order of protection violation