Booze, Badboys and Bootleggers

June 28 at 7 pm
cool event on June 28
cool event on June 28(Ogdensburg Library)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Booze, Badboys & Bootleggers

Prohibition began in 1920 with the passage of the 18th amendment to the Constitution bringing an era of lawlessness along the northern border. Join local historian and author Jim Reagen on June 28th at 7pm at the Ogdensburg History Museum located at 206 Ford St. to learn how “The Failed Experiment” impacted Northern New York and share family stories. Prohibition Era mocktails will be available. If you purchased Mr. Reagen’s latest book “Booze, Badboys & Bootleggers” on Amazon and would like it signed, please bring it with you. Mr. Reagen will also have books available for sale. A $5.00 donation is suggested to attend with all proceeds benefiting the Ogdensburg History Museum. For more information contact Julie Madlin at 315-528-0733.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colton Community Church
Colton congregation ‘split right down the middle’ forms new church
United States Army Fort Drum sign
Minor training incident on Fort Drum sends 4 soldiers to hospital.
Snowmobile accident
Widow plans to sue NYS over husband’s death in Lewis County snowmobile crash
Brown lawn
Brown lawns: water them or not?
Home is a total loss following a fire at 19943 Minkler Road
Family escapes unharmed from Town of Rodman fire

Latest News

File photo of Frank Derrigo
Retired Watertown police lieutenant Frank Derrigo passes away
FILE PHOTO - Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles...
Tour boat capsizes in Erie Canal water tunnel cave in Lockport, New York
Larry Lacey Jr. and Ronald Murphy
Felts Mills raid ends with 2 arrests, drug seizures
Drowning
Police: 4-year-old Amish boy accidentally drowns in pond