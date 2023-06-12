Booze, Badboys and Bootleggers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Booze, Badboys & Bootleggers

Prohibition began in 1920 with the passage of the 18th amendment to the Constitution bringing an era of lawlessness along the northern border. Join local historian and author Jim Reagen on June 28th at 7pm at the Ogdensburg History Museum located at 206 Ford St. to learn how “The Failed Experiment” impacted Northern New York and share family stories. Prohibition Era mocktails will be available. If you purchased Mr. Reagen’s latest book “Booze, Badboys & Bootleggers” on Amazon and would like it signed, please bring it with you. Mr. Reagen will also have books available for sale. A $5.00 donation is suggested to attend with all proceeds benefiting the Ogdensburg History Museum. For more information contact Julie Madlin at 315-528-0733.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.