Community food drive next week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - United Way of Northern New York is teaming up with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County to hold a community food drive.

April Bennett is nutrition, food, and wellness program manager at CCE and Rachel Burt is the United Way’s director of marketing and communications.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The drive is a good way to kick off summer, a time when some families will need more food to feed their out-of-school children.

The event is Wednesday, June 21, at Walmart on Arsenal Street in Watertown.

Food and hygiene items can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can visit unitedway-nny.org or call 315-788-5613 to learn more.

