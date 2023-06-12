Felts Mills raid ends with 2 arrests, drug seizures

FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - A police raid at a Felts Mills home ended with the arrest of two men and the seizure of cocaine, methamphetamine and cash.

Members of the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force searched a home at 30748 State Route 3 last Friday morning after a months-long investigation.

They arrested 54-year-old Larry Lacey Jr., who lives there, and 39-year-old Ronald Murphy of the town of Cape Vincent.

Both were charged with second and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Officials said additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Lacey and Murphy were arraigned and sent to the Jefferson County Jail.

Officials said they seized the following things during the raid:

$3,733 cash

2.1 ounces of cocaine

86 glassine envelopes of suspected fentanyl

13.14 ounces of crystal methamphetamine

20 ounces of a liquid containing methamphetamine

1.5 ounces of mushrooms

115 alprazolam pills (a narcotic drug)

34 pills containing amphetamine

25 suboxone strips.

12 miscellaneous pills

5 high-capacity assault rifle magazines

1 high-capacity .40 handgun magazine

1 switchblade knife

1 body armor vest

1 digital scale

Officials said they took several rifles for safekeeping.

The task force was assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Watertown Police Department, Guilfoyle Ambulance and Felts Mills Fire Department.

