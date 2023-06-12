Frances M. Lambert, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Frances M. Lambert peacefully passed away on June 8, 2023, surrounded by her loving family after battling pneumonia.

A service of Christian burial will be performed at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Massena, NY, on Saturday June 24, at 11AM. A reception will follow.

A complete obituary will appear when available.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

