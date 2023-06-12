Frank J. Derrigo Jr., 69, formerly of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Jun. 12, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Frank J. Derrigo Jr, 69, was called to heaven on the morning of June 8th 2023 in Sevierville, TN, where he resided since his retirement from the Watertown Police Department in 2013. Frank was born August 4th, 1953 to the late Frank J. Sr and Joanne F. Derrigo in Watertown, NY.

Starting his career at the WPD in 1977, Frank served his community for 36 years. Among his achievements, Frank was named 1988 Officer of the Year, and is credited with forming the Metro-Jeff Combined Drug Task Force in 1989 after an 8-month undercover assignment with Syracuse PD. Instituted in 1999, Frank served as 1st Commander of the WPD Special Response Team. The same year, Frank earned his promotion to Lieutenant.

Always the life of the party, Frank loved hunting, boating, and quality time spent with the people he loved most.

Among many, Frank always held friends Roy Whitmore, Michael Zicari, & Randy Atwood in the highest regard, and considered them some of his best.

He is survived by three sons, Frank J. Derrigo III - Mansville, NY, Daniel A. Derrigo - Bend, OR, Benjamin S. Derrigo - Dover, TN, daughter Tessa M. LaClair and granddaughter Lyla, - Sumter, SC, brother Robert A. Derrigo, Chaumont, NY, sister Helen A. Nielsen, Sevierville, TN, sister-in-law Jane and Husband Donald Ames - Franklin, TN, and many nieces & nephews.

Per Franks request, there will be no services held.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

