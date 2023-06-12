Frederick S. Gladle, Sr., of Edwards

Frederick S. Gladle, Sr., also known as Grumps and Big Fred, passed away on June 9, 2023 under the care of his family and hospice. (Funeral Home)

EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - Frederick S. Gladle, Sr., also known as Grumps and Big Fred, passed away on June 9, 2023 under the care of his family and hospice.

Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Edwards on Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 1 – 3 and 6 – 8 p.m. His graveside service will be held Friday at 3:00 p.m. in the Fairview Cemetery, Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Fred was born July 2, 1940 to the late Gaylord and Gertrude (Davis) Gladle in the town of DePeyster. A marriage to Luella “Tina” Morley ended in divorce.

Fred worked for the Village of Edwards until he retired after 25 years. After his retirement, Fred began Fred’s Trucking and Garbage Route, servicing over 200 local customers in St. Lawrence County. Fred was also known for his Bakery on Main Street in Edwards. His donuts were some of the best around.

Along with all of his work you would see Fred at the local auctions, bullhead feeds and field days. Fred and his grandchildren would be there leading horses and ponies for the kids. He also had his hobby farm to keep him active. Always with a cigar in his mouth and a smile on his face.

Fred is survived by his son, Frederick Gladle, Jr., granddaughter, Amber and fiancé, Joshua Aldridge, grandson, Tim and companion, Jessica Gollinger, five great-grandkids, Bentley, Kolin, Forrest, Sydnee, and Ash. Four brothers, Art, Randy, Wayne and Mitchell, one sister, Tina, and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, a brother, Sonny, a sister, Pat, and a daughter, Stephanie Gordon.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, PO Box 510, Potsdam NY 13676 or Painting Memories Farm and Rescue, 11989 State Hwy 37, Waddington NY 13694.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.