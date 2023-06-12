Group looks to save Watertown church and its history

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - History is crumbling at an old church in Watertown. But, a local group is ready to step in, make the site safe and save history.

Built more than 100 years ago, the Thomas Memorial AME Zion Church on Morrison Street remains a historical highlight but a neighborhood eyesore.

“The windows are blown out. Shingles, on windy days, blow all over the place. 45-foot chimney, it’s not even strapped to the building. This chimney is not fastened at all,” said Wesley Hunt, a Morrison Street resident.

“The roof is collapsed in the tower. The chimney that’s attached on the side is falling off. It’s just deteriorating,” said Craig Schafer, another Morrison Street resident.

Neighbors say their concerns increased after the most recent earthquakes in Adams Center. They say since then much of the building has continued to deteriorate, with several bricks falling onto the ground.

“It’s supposed to be historical. I’m about history. Let’s fix it or just make it safe for the public,” said Hunt.

The property preservation group Neighbors of Watertown is ready to play that role, securing permitting and financing to first take down the chimney, then to repair the roof.

“When those individuals had reached out to us to talk about the property, it seemed like a logical step for us to at least be involved and see how we can help,” said Reg Schweitzer, executive director of Neighbors of Watertown.

The church is on the Preservation League of New York State’s “Seven to Save” list. The league says the church’s founders have ties to the Underground Railroad.

The property is currently owned by People’s AME Zion Church of Syracuse.

