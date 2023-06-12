James A. “Jim/Jimmy” Lucas, 75, of Lisbon

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - James A. “Jim/Jimmy” Lucas, 75, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.

James was born on February 26, 1948 in Ogdensburg, NY to Robert and Mary (VanCor) Lucas.

He graduated from Hermon-DeKalb Central School in 1967 and lived in the North Country all his life, working a variety of jobs including Suburban Propane, Corning Glass, The First National Bank of Hermon, McAdam Cheese Factory finally retiring due to his failing health.

A marriage to Elaine Blanding ended in separation.

He is survived by his children, Jonathan J. Lucas, Melissa M. (Lucas) and her husband Morton Klock Jr., and Travis J. Lucas, as well as his longtime companion Janice English and her sons Jayson, who assisted Jan in caring for our Dad for his remaining years that he was alive, his wife Nancy Smith of Lisbon and Jeffrey A. and his wife Staci Smith of Ogdensburg, NY. Jim also has several grandchildren and great grandchildren who he thought the world of. He is also survived by his siblings Lucy Harris, Robert Jr., Marvin, Francis, and Christina (Hewlett) Lucas, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, his siblings Frank, Susie (Flannagan), Gerald, Geraldine (Gilson) Lucas, Gary, Norma (Lottie) Lucas, Randy, and 3 other siblings who passed away in childhood.

Jim taught Jon, his oldest son multiple early life skills that would lead him into a successful adult life, he loved teaching and watching Pee Wee ball with his youngest son Travis and attending St. Lawrence University’s hockey games with his daughter Melissa as well reading, watching sports, especially his New York Giants, and of course we cannot forget him cheering on his favorite baseball team on TV, the NY Yankees! Jim also got great satisfaction and thoroughly enjoyed mowing his lawn, driving down to Morrisette Park in Ogdensburg to read his paper, drink his coffee and watching the St. Lawrence River traffic in the mornings until his failing health would no longer allow him to do so.

At Dad’s request, there will be no funeral services and arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Final resting place will be at Fairview Cemetery in Edwards, NY at a later date.

Memorial donations in honor of Jim are encouraged to the American Heart Association.

