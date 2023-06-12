Jarret Samuel Tate, 37, of Watertown

Mr. Jarret Samuel Tate, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Lowville, NY. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Jarret Samuel Tate, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Lowville, NY. He was only 37 years old. His family is deeply saddened by his sudden death.

A longtime resident of Gruetli-Laager, Tennessee. He was born on February 15, 1986 to Danny and Julie Tate in Marion County, Tennessee. After graduating from High School, he went to school for HVAC.

A Military Funeral with honors will be held privately by his family.

Jarret enlisted and served proudly in the United States Army from April 04, 2008 and was honorably discharged on February 10, 2012. He married Amanda Knize on January 16, 2010 in Junction City, KS. The couple renewed their vows on January 13, 2023 in Watertown, NY. Jarret was employed as a Line-Technician for Kraft Heinz Co. in Lowville, NY.

Jarret had an enormous heart and wonderful sense of humor. He will be remembered for his love of the outdoors and all the wonderful memories he shared with his family and friends. He truly loved each of them- and if you knew him, you knew it. He will be forever missed.

He is survived by his loving wife, Amanda Knize-Tate of Watertown, NY; sons, Alex Tate, Watertown; and Eli Caldwell of Gruetli-Laager, TN; father, Danny Tate of Gruetli-Laager, TN and mother, Julie Tate of Pikeville, TN; sister, Shasta Smith of Whitwell, TN; brothers, Jason, Christopher and Tony Baker of Gruetli-Laager, TN; along with several aunts, uncles, special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Catherine Tate, Gifford and Nancy Callahan; stepmother, Jessica Baker; uncles, Teddy Callahan and Jamie Layne.

