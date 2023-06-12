Jarret Samuel Tate, 37, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mr. Jarret Samuel Tate, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Lowville, NY.
Mr. Jarret Samuel Tate, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Lowville, NY.(Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Jarret Samuel Tate, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Lowville, NY. He was only 37 years old. His family is deeply saddened by his sudden death.

A longtime resident of Gruetli-Laager, Tennessee. He was born on February 15, 1986 to Danny and Julie Tate in Marion County, Tennessee. After graduating from High School, he went to school for HVAC.

A Military Funeral with honors will be held privately by his family.

Jarret enlisted and served proudly in the United States Army from April 04, 2008 and was honorably discharged on February 10, 2012. He married Amanda Knize on January 16, 2010 in Junction City, KS. The couple renewed their vows on January 13, 2023 in Watertown, NY. Jarret was employed as a Line-Technician for Kraft Heinz Co. in Lowville, NY.

Jarret had an enormous heart and wonderful sense of humor. He will be remembered for his love of the outdoors and all the wonderful memories he shared with his family and friends. He truly loved each of them- and if you knew him, you knew it. He will be forever missed.

He is survived by his loving wife, Amanda Knize-Tate of Watertown, NY; sons, Alex Tate, Watertown; and Eli Caldwell of Gruetli-Laager, TN; father, Danny Tate of Gruetli-Laager, TN and mother, Julie Tate of Pikeville, TN; sister, Shasta Smith of Whitwell, TN; brothers, Jason, Christopher and Tony Baker of Gruetli-Laager, TN; along with several aunts, uncles, special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Catherine Tate, Gifford and Nancy Callahan; stepmother, Jessica Baker; uncles, Teddy Callahan and Jamie Layne.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619.

To leave a message of sympathy for Jarret’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Celebration of the life for Amy Crandall
Frederick S. Gladle, Sr., also known as Grumps and Big Fred, passed away on June 9, 2023 under...
Frederick S. Gladle, Sr., of Edwards
Candles
Frances M. Lambert, of Massena
Local organizations helped clean the St. Lawrence River in Alexandria Bay
I Love Our River Day along the St. Lawrence River

Obituaries

People flock from all over for the annual Great New York State Food and Wine Festival
Clayton Food and Wine Festival draws crowds
Home is a total loss following a fire at 19943 Minkler Road
Family escapes unharmed from Town of Rodman fire
A tombstone dedicated to a Civil War veteran at Lowville's Rural Cemetery
Civil War veterans honored in Lewis County
fallen Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse
Bridge is one step closer to being renamed for fallen firefighter
Gathering of the Orange at the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum
A celebration of all things Allis-Chambers in Madrid this weekend
Pillar Point cottage fire
Pillar Point cottage a total loss following fire