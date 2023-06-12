Jean E. Cross, 98, of Wellesley Island

Jean E. Cross, 98, Alexandria Bay native and longtime resident of Wellesley Island, passed away Thursday, June 8th, at the home of her son, Michael, in Bonita Springs, Florida. (Source: Funeral Home)

WELLESLEY ISLAND, New York (WWNY) - Jean E. Cross, 98, Alexandria Bay native and longtime resident of Wellesley Island, passed away Thursday, June 8th, at the home of her son, Michael, in Bonita Springs, Florida.

She was born July 2, 1924 in Alexandria Bay, daughter of Maxwell and Ruby Dunlop Shangraw. She graduated from Alexandria Bay High School in 1941.

She married Harry W. Cross on August 11, 1943. Mr. Cross passed away on November 22, 1996.

Jean worked as the restaurant manager at the Thousand Islands Club for many years, managed the Jacque Cartier Room at the Riveredge, and also worked for Bonnie Castle Resort, until her retirement at the age of 88.

She was a member of the Wellesley Island Fire Department Auxiliary and the Reformed Church of the Thousand Isles, where she was very active with the hospitality committee, thrift store and food pantry.

She is survived by two sons, Richard (Sharon) Cross, Mesa, Az and Michael (Colette) Cross, grandchildren, Michael P Cross, Texas, Jeanette Cross, Cleveland Oh, Lacy Towles, Ft Myers Fl, Olivia Towles, Eustis Fl. She was predeceased by a brother, Arthur Shangraw and a sister, Bernice Luyk.

A memorial service will be held Friday, June 30th at 2pm at the Reformed Church of the Thousand Isles, in Alexandria Bay. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery on Wellesley Island.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service and Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

