THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - Jeanne Louise Mitchell, 96, of Three Mile Bay, NY, passed away June 8, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on August 27, 1926 in Three Mile Bay, NY, daughter of John and Louise (Merchant) Hewitt.

She graduated from Lyme Central School in Chaumont, NY in 1944. Following high school she attended Plattsburgh State Teachers College. She then married Allen L. Mitchell of Chaumont, NY on August 2, 1947 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Cape Vincent. The couple resided in the Town of Lyme where they started a family. In 1962, the couple moved to Massachusetts where she attended and graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a Bachelor’s Degree in Science in 1964.

She began her career as a teacher in Northfield, Mass., at Pioneer Regional High School and Mahar Regional High School, in Orange, MA, where she taught Home Economics for five years. She then became a tutor for ten years at the Orange Elementary School.

While she was a tutor she was also a bookkeeper for her husband who owned and operated a garage in Orange, Mass for many years. She and her husband moved back to their homestead to live in Three Mile Bay in 1997.

Jeanne was a member of the Ladies Home Bureau in Three Mile Bay, Ladies Bay View (a local women’s group), and Three Mile Bay Methodist Church. She enjoyed camping, quilting, sewing, gardening, cooking, snowshoeing and other outdoor activities.

Among her survivors are her four beloved children, Roger and Elaine Mitchell, Orange, Mass., Kay Woods, Springfield, Mass., Susan and Thomas Tanner, Pompano Beach, FL, Gail Mitchell, Enfield, CT; 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; a sister, Virginia Collins, Three Mile Bay, NY; her brother and sister in law, Harvey and Joan Hewitt, Three Mile Bay, NY; many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by three grandchildren, a son in law, Gary Woods, a brother, William Hewitt, two sisters in law, Mary and Rita Hewitt and a brother in law, Joseph Collins.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Dexter, NY.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on June 16th at the Three Mile Bay Methodist Church.

A private burial will be held in the St. Lawrence Corners Cemetery at a later date.

Donations may be made to Three Mile Bay Methodist Church or to the Three Mile Bay Fire Hall.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com



