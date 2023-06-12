Kay M. Jones, 90, of Watertown

Jun. 12, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kay M. Jones, 90, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 11:00am in Glenwood Cemetery.

Born on March 3, 1933 in Buffalo, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Doris (Harmer) Jones. She graduated from Watertown High School and went on to work as an operator with NY Telephone and Verizon Wireless.

She enjoyed gardening and loved birds.

Survivors include her nieces, Deb VanEpps and Cheri Kennedy; longtime friends, the LaFontaine Family and the Doldo family; as well as several other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was predeceased by a sister, Carol Smith and two brothers, Bob and Dick Jones.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

