Ketty Nielsen, 91, of Massena

Jun. 12, 2023
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Ketty Nielsen, age 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 11, 2023 at Massena Rehab & Nursing Center. Family and friends are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home located at 64 Andrews Street on Wednesday June 14, 2023 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM. A graveside service will take place in Glenwood Cemetery in Vernon, NJ on Friday June 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM. A full obituary to follow in next publication.

