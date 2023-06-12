Man accused of order of protection violation

Brent Mossow
Brent Mossow(St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man was jailed after he allegedly violated an order of protection by placing several phone calls to the victim.

State police say the victim showed them multiple phone calls that 53-year-old Brent Mossow allegedly made, which violated a stay-away order of protection.

Mossow was charged Friday with first-degree criminal contempt.

He was arraigned in Norfolk town court and jailed on $15,000 bail or $30,000 bond.

