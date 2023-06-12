Margaret J. Dobies, of Massena

Mrs. Margaret J. Dobies passed away peacefully at Massena Rehab & Nursing Center on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Margaret J. Dobies passed away peacefully at Massena Rehab & Nursing Center on Monday, June 12, 2023. Mrs. Dobies was born August 25, 1931 to Lillian (Webb) and Thomas Gay in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Her childhood was spent living in several areas of Pennsylvania including Bedford, Wellsboro, and Honesdale. She graduated from Honesdale High School in 1949. She later attended, and graduated, as a Registered Nurse from the Guthrie Robert Packer School of Nursing in Sayre Pennsylvania.

She married Dr. Henry J. Dobies on July 17, 1954 at St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church in Kingston, Pennsylvania. Shortly thereafter, she worked at the Doctors Clinic at 173 East Orvis Street, Massena, helping her husband with his new medical practice. During her life, she enjoyed cooking, sewing, knitting, reading, and travel. She devoted her life to caring for her husband, children, and her beloved pets.

Mrs. Dobies was predeceased by her parents, a brother, Thomas Gay, Jr., and her husband, Dr. Henry J. Dobies. She is survived by her children, Nancy (John) Bogosian, Margaret (Skip) Herman, Beth Anne Bogdovitz and fiancé James Ognibene and John Michael Dobies. She is also survived by her grandchildren, David (Katie) Bogosian, John (Alizabeth) Bogosian, Stephen (Kimberly) Bogosian, Katy Herman, and Liam and Lola Dobies, as well as her great-grandchildren, Brian, Charlie, Beckett and Bowen Bogosian, a niece, Laurie Drake and her two nephews, Thomas Gay III and James Gay.

Our mother will be greatly missed. She will be remembered for her quiet strength, love of family, and her impeccable sense of style.

The family wishes to thank the Angels of Mercy who took such kind and gentle care of our mother at Massena Rehab & Nursing Center. Honoring our mother’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday June 14, 2023 in Calvary Cemetery at 12:00 PM. Donations in her name may be made to the Massena Humane Society; 177 Massena South Racquette River Rd, Massena, NY 13662.

