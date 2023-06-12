Mary Louise Scee (nee Taylor) Engelke, 97, of Watertown

Born in Los Angeles County, California in July 1925, Mary Louise Scee (nee Taylor) Engelke lived a full life, with many turns along the way, before dying peacefully with her children around her on June 9, a few weeks shy of her 98th birthday. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Born in Los Angeles County, California in July 1925, Mary Louise Scee (nee Taylor) Engelke lived a full life, with many turns along the way, before dying peacefully with her children around her on June 9, a few weeks shy of her 98th birthday.

After experiencing a few adventures in her native state, including being caught in quicksand, having a poisonous snake crawl into her sleeping bag (seemingly the source of a lifelong fear of snakes), and being resuscitated from a near fatal drowning, Mary eloped with a man who would mean the world to her for the rest of her life, Frank Holland, with whom she would have one son, Ron Holland, in California before they moved to coastal New England. After being separated during wartime, the couple would lose one another for over six decades, then find one another in the 2010s, soon before Frank passed away. In the meantime, Mary would work as a hat and bathing suit model before marrying Percy Scee, with whom she would have three daughters, Juanita L., Donna M., and Trudy I. Scee. She would ultimately raise her children as a single mother.

Mary became a professional seamstress for the Singer Sewing Company, a fine quilter, an exhibiting china painter, a fiber artist, and a poet. She was an avid reader and puzzler. She overlapped her many skills and interests with her employment by the Watertown Housing Authority. She retired from the Housing Authority in 1987, having worked with them for over two decades.

After a few more twists in the road, she would marry again, to an old friend, Raymond “Doc” Engelke. The two would live in his native Georgia for a few years before they returned to Watertown. Raymond predeceased Mary in 2004.

Mary is survived by her four children: Ron Holland, Juanita L. Washer, Donna M. Walldroff, and Trudy Irene Scee; as well as by seven grandchildren: Joshua Holland, Jonathan Holland, Shelby Tarzia (Mike), Stephanie Smith (Eric), Brandon Washer, Stephen Gardner, and Mariah Cameron Scee; as well as ten great grandchildren: Dalton Holland, Mirei Holland, Jullian Holland, Johnnie Holland, Jade Holland, Michael “Trey” Tarzia, Sophia Tarzia, Olivia Smith, and Brayden and Maddox Washer. Mary is also survived by son-in-law Wendel Walldroff and former local son-in-law Terry Gardner. A beloved son-in-law, Peter B. Washer, predeceased Mary in 2022. She also had an extended family, whom she would care for throughout her life. Mary continued to make friends during her later years. She will be greatly missed.

At Mary’s request, there will be no formal funeral. Instead, there will be a private family gathering at her graveside at Brookside Cemetery.

