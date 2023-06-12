Matthew A. McGill, 61, of Ogdensburg

Mr. McGill passed away peacefully on Sunday (June 11, 2023) surrounded by his loving family following a courageous battle with brain cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A private memorial service for Matthew A. McGill, age 61 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 11:00am on Friday June 16, 2023 at the Lisbon Wesleyan Church with Pastor Floyd McCallum officiating. There will be a reception following in the parish hall.

Mr. McGill passed away peacefully on Sunday (June 11, 2023) surrounded by his loving family following a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Surviving are his children Danielle Mitchell & her companion Brent St. Germain, Nick (Maureen) McGill and Brittany (Ryan) Bouchey all of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Sydney, Jordan, Madison, Morgann, Mikaela, Rory, Julian, Shia, & Rylie; siblings Francis (Karen) McGill of Lisbon, Pat (Ann) McGill of Ogdensburg, Timothy (Jerilynn) McGill of Norfolk and Emily Harkins of Ogdensburg; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

His brother Bruce “Moose” McGill predeceased him on February 11, 2023.

Matt was born on December 26, 1961 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late Bruce & Yvonne (Densmore) McGill. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and was married to Karen Harper which later ended in divorce. Matt worked as a cook at United Helpers Nursing Home, Sholettes, Donut King, St. Lawrence University, Busters, Ramada Inn, and Vinn’s. He also worked construction in South Carolina prior to relocating back to Ogdensburg.

Matt enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards, watching NASCAR, riding Harley’s rooting for the Minnesota Vikings and spending time with his family.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, US Hwy 11, Potsdam, NY 13676. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

