Police: 4-year-old Amish boy accidentally drowns in pond

Drowning
Drowning(MGN, Pixabay)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - State police are investigating the drowning of a 4-year-old Amish child in the town of Rutland.

The boy was found in a pond off Archer Road on June 11.

According to police, the boy’s father was attempting to locate the child when he located his son face down in the middle of the pond, which is located on the family’s property.

The child was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown where he was pronounced dead.

Police say there were no signs of foul play or any evidence at the scene to indicate anything other than an accidental drowning.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colton Community Church
Colton congregation ‘split right down the middle’ forms new church
United States Army Fort Drum sign
Minor training incident on Fort Drum sends 4 soldiers to hospital.
Snowmobile accident
Widow plans to sue NYS over husband’s death in Lewis County snowmobile crash
Brown lawn
Brown lawns: water them or not?
Home is a total loss following a fire at 19943 Minkler Road
Family escapes unharmed from Town of Rodman fire

Latest News

File photo of Frank Derrigo
Retired Watertown police lieutenant Frank Derrigo passes away
FILE PHOTO - Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles...
Tour boat capsizes in Erie Canal water tunnel cave in Lockport, New York
Larry Lacey Jr. and Ronald Murphy
Felts Mills raid ends with 2 arrests, drug seizures
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Huntington Street in Watertown