Police: 4-year-old Amish boy accidentally drowns in pond

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - State police are investigating the drowning of a 4-year-old Amish child in the town of Rutland.

The boy was found in a pond off Archer Road on June 11.

According to police, the boy’s father was attempting to locate the child when he located his son face down in the middle of the pond, which is located on the family’s property.

The child was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown where he was pronounced dead.

Police say there were no signs of foul play or any evidence at the scene to indicate anything other than an accidental drowning.

