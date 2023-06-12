Public Health: Rabid raccoon found in Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - A rabid raccoon was found in Cape Vincent.

The Jefferson County Public Health Service said Monday the raccoon was submitted to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where it tested positive.

Public Health says no humans or pets were exposed.

Rabies is a fatal disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord. It can take several weeks to several months for rabies symptoms to appear. Early treatment after an exposure can prevent rabies in humans and in pets who are up to date on their vaccinations.

Any mammal can get rabies, but it is most often seen in bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes.

Animals do not have to be aggressive or behave erratically to have rabies. Changes in an animal’s behavior can be early signs of the disease.

Public Health advises taking the following steps:

1. Teach children to stay away from unfamiliar animals, either wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. Remind them to tell you if they have any unusual contact with an animal.

2. Do not leave pet food outside as it attracts wildlife to your home.

3. Wash any wound from an animal encounter thoroughly with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately.

4. Be a responsible pet owner by keeping your pet’s vaccinations current. Getting your pet vaccinated by your vet or at a clinic (Petco, Tractor Supply and Pet Supplies Plus offer rabies vaccination clinics) can help stop the spread of rabies from wild animals to humans. JCPHS is hosting a rabies vaccination clinic at Jefferson County Dog Control from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 15. Visit www.jcphs.org for more information.

5. Monitor your pets when they are outside. If a pet is involved in an altercation with a wild animal, do not get in between them. Do not touch your pet without gloves as rabies is spread through saliva. Cover your pet with a towel and contact your veterinarian, as your pet may need a booster shot.

