Rain from time to time

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be a warm day — and a little damp.

There’s an 80% chance of rain and it will be on and off all day.

Temperatures started in the 60s and highs will be close to 80.

Tuesday starts cloudy with gradual clearing into the afternoon. It will be cooler with highs around 70.

Showers are possible on Wednesday. They’ll be mainly in the morning with pop-up showers possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Highs will be around 70 on Thursday and Friday. It will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain on Thursday. Friday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain.

It will be mostly sunny and 75 on Saturday.

Sunday, Father’s Day, will be partly sunny and close to 80.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.