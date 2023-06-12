Retired Watertown police lieutenant Frank Derrigo passes away

File photo of Frank Derrigo
File photo of Frank Derrigo(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Former Watertown police lieutenant Frank Derrigo, who retired in 2013 after decades on the job, has passed away.

Derrigo died last Thursday in Tennesee. He was 69.

Derrigo had been with the Watertown Police Department for nearly 36 years, starting his career in 1977.

According to his obituary, he was named 1988′s Officer of the Year and is credited with forming the Metro-Jeff Combined Drug Task Force in 1989 after an 8-month undercover assignment with the Syracuse Police Department.

He also served as the first commander of the Watertown P.D.’s Special Response Team, which began in 1999.

That same year, he was promoted to lieutenant.

Derrigo also served as the department’s public information officer.

He retired in 2013 after investigating and solving thousands of crimes.

Derrigo is survived by three sons and a daughter.

