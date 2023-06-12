Russell man accused of trespassing & burglary
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man allegedly trespassed on one property and burglarized another, both in the town of Russell.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say they found 42-year-old Brian Webb of Russell on privately owned property on Lake George Road and discovered he had entered a home on Blackmer Road and took property from there.
Webb was charged with second-degree burglary and trespassing.
He was arraigned in Russell town court and jailed without bail.
