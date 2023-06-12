Sonya A. Gale, 83, of Watertown

Sonya A. Gale, 83, of Rt 65, Watertown and Knobby Knoll for over fifty years, passed away at Albany Medical Center surrounded by her family. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sonya A. Gale, 83, of Rt 65, Watertown and Knobby Knoll for over fifty years, passed away at Albany Medical Center surrounded by her family.

Sonya was born March 12, 1940 in Watertown, daughter of Raymond A. and Bulah (Fleming) Perry. She graduated from Watertown High School.

A marriage to Gerald “Jughead” Paris ended in divorce. She married Frank Gale August 20,1965. Mr. Gale died August 26, 1999.

Sonya retired from K-Mart as a shipping/receiving manager. In the 1970′s she and her father owned and operated the Circle K Restaurant. They operated the restaurant for five years selling it in 1977.

Sonya was a member and religiously went to Planet Fitness with her sister. She was a volunteer for the Mount Carmel Feast for several years making and selling fried dough. Sonya volunteered for Hospice of Jefferson County, was a member of the Italian American Civic Association Auxiliary and was a member of the Sackets Harbor American Legion Auxiliary. Sonya attended the New York State Fair for over fifty years except during COVID but resumed attending when the Fair reopened. She, her daughter and sister traveled to Disneyland for her 80th birthday. Sonya had many friends

Surviving are her daughter Toni Paris and her companion Jack McIlroy, a granddaughter, Jade Paris, a sister Raeann (John) Chatterton . Her son Raymond A. Paris died in 2012, a sister, Patricia died in infancy.

Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4-7pm at the DL Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral mass will be Thursday at 10 am at St. Patrick’s Church. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.