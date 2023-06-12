Team up or go solo at Henderson Harbor Triathlon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Henderson Harbor Triathlon is next month.

Triathlon co-director Rachel Pitkin brought us up to speed on 7 News This Morning. You can watch her interview in the video above.

The triathlon starts at the Henderson Harbor boat launch road at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 8.

There’s a 750-meter swim, a 20-kilometer bicycle ride, and a 5-kilometer run. People can participate individually or as part of a team.

You can sign up at raceroster.com. The deadline for online signups is July 5. You can register the day of the event, just show up early.

Proceeds benefit the Belleville Henderson Booster Club.

For more information, email hhtriathlon242@gmail.com, call 803-524-3212, or visit the event’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.