Teen accused of stabbing in Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A 15-year-old Chase Mills boy is accused of stabbing someone in the village of Norwood.

State police were called to Bicknell Street at 8:17 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a fight in progress.

Troopers say a physical altercation took place between four juveniles and two other people.

During the fight, police say the 15-year-old used a knife to strike a person in the upper arm.

That person was treated and released at Canton Potsdam Hospital.

The teen was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was released on a family court appearance ticket.

