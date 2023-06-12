Teen accused of stabbing in Norwood

Investigation
Investigation(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A 15-year-old Chase Mills boy is accused of stabbing someone in the village of Norwood.

State police were called to Bicknell Street at 8:17 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a fight in progress.

Troopers say a physical altercation took place between four juveniles and two other people.

During the fight, police say the 15-year-old used a knife to strike a person in the upper arm.

That person was treated and released at Canton Potsdam Hospital.

The teen was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was released on a family court appearance ticket.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colton Community Church
Colton congregation ‘split right down the middle’ forms new church
Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
United States Army Fort Drum sign
Minor training incident on Fort Drum sends 4 soldiers to hospital.
Snowmobile accident
Widow plans to sue NYS over husband’s death in Lewis County snowmobile crash
Brown lawn
Brown lawns: water them or not?

Latest News

Two barns were destroyed by fire Friday morning in the town of Croghan.
Why wasn’t closest fire department called to battle blaze?
FILE PHOTO - Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles...
1 dead after tour boat capsizes in Erie Canal water tunnel cave in Lockport, New York
Thomas Memorial AME Zion Church
Group looks to save Watertown church and its history
Patrick Hickey
Watertown City Council member unhappy with scheduling of candidate forum