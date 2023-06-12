T.I. Spirits aim high in first season

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The Thousand Island Spirits made their debut in the north country over the weekend.

The Spirits had their home opener Saturday night at the Town of Alexandria Municipal Arena, beating Paper City 28-16 for the first win in franchise history.

The game marked the official introduction of the North American Box Lacrosse League to the north country.

The Spirits, in their first year of existence, are looking to make a name for themselves in the North American Box Lacrosse Leagues Upstate division, with a majority of players on the roster from central New York and the north country.

Spirits coach Mike Benedict says he’s been encouraged by what he’s seen from the players the first two weeks of the season.

“Talent-wise, we’re right there,” he said. “The fact that a lot of the guys are new to the game, we have to adjust. With our practices and different things, we’re learning and teaching these guys, they’re going to catch on really quick.”

While the Spirits have a number of veterans that have played box lacrosse for years, there are also some on the team new to the game and the rules of box lacrosse.

It’s a tough transition with a learning curve that have some of the older players acting as mentors and teachers to those being introduced to the game for the first time.

“So, the transition from field lacrosse to box lacrosse, that’s a tough transition,” team captain Alex Cook said. “Coming from field lacrosse, the field is huge, you’ve got a lot of time and space. There’s a lot of space you can make errors that you can’t make in box lacrosse because the floor is so much smaller.”

“It is tough, to say the least,” defender Jake Lynch said. “Box is a lot quicker paced, believe it or not, from field. A lot of closed quarters, everybody is bumping into each other but it’s really competitive. It’s just a great game to be a part of.”

The Spirits play a nine-game schedule that began in early June and ends in late July, with games taking place on Fridays and Saturdays and the players make a lot of sacrifices to chase their dream of possibly playing in the Professional Box Lacrosse Association one day.

The players are not paid and are responsible for their travel to away games in Utica, Syracuse, Oswego, and Massachusetts — all while working 40-hour-a-week jobs.

“It’s a huge commitment,” captain Tyler Hill said. “Everybody plays this game because they love it. It shows with everyone coming out here even tonight. It’s a Wednesday night and I know every one of these guys is looking forward to 8 o’clock Wednesday night because we get to come her, and we get to play with each other.”

Benedict feels once the team puts their early season struggles aside, the Spirits have a chance to claw their way to the top of the Upstate Division standings and make a run at the postseason.

“The guys are buying in, they’re backing each other up and it’s coming together,” Benedict said. “Slowly, piece by piece, we’re going to put it all together offensive end, defensive end, goaltenders. We have top-notch goaltending. We’re going to put it together and make a good run, I think.”

