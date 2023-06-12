Yo-ho-ho! Organizers plan to expand Pirates Days

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New committee members are set to try new things to keep an Alexandria Bay tradition thriving.

We’re talking about Pirates Days, a time when scoundrels and scallywags come together for an event filled with entertainment, reenactments, and food.

“I remember coming as a child, coming to the town and enjoying Pirates Weekend for many of my childhood years, and it’s been a staple in this community,” said Ashley Carlos executive director of the Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID and scaled back in 2022, the events committee has five new members this year.

“There is more added to the pirates committee; a lot of new volunteers and members with some fresh new perspectives so we’re hoping to see a great outcome from that,” said Carlos.

Keeping old traditions like face paintings, balloon art and block dances while adding some new ones.

“We’re trying to add a kayak race in this year, which we thought would be a nice addition to the event,” said Carlos.

Jeanette Thomas and her family are visiting from the Cortland area and she says she has always wanted the Pirates Days experience but wasn’t able to the last few years because of COVID and scheduling conflicts.

“Just seeing it happen, really. I’m a huge mythical geek so watching pirates is my go-to,” she said.

Pirates Days will also go back to being a 9-day event. Bay businesses are gearing up for the invasion.

“We’re going to have the cutout board so that people can put their little face through there and be a pirate forever, with a picture they can take home with them. We expect to have a lot of fun,” said Sharon Farrell, an employee at The Old Homestead Restaurant.

The pirates will anchor in Alexandria Bay on August 11 and will depart on August 20.

